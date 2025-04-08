Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Historic Milestone for New National Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Services proudly announces the official groundbreaking of the new National Hospital, a landmark project that signifies a bold and transformative step in the delivery of healthcare in Montserrat.
At a moving and symbolic ceremony held on Monday 7, April 2025, Permanent Secretary (PS) of Health and Social Services, Ms. Camille Thomas- Gerald, hailed the event as “a tangible realization of years of hard work and dedication,” and emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to creating “a hospital that is modern and conducive to healing.”
Also speaking at the ceremony in support of the project were Her Excellency, Governor Sarah Tucker; Minister of Health and Social Services, Honourable Dr. Ingrid Buffonge and the Premier of Montserrat, Honourable Reuben T Meade.
In her address Honourable Dr. Ingrid Buffonge indicated that residents can expect the new hospital to deliver State-of-the-art emergency care, comprehensive management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), on-site cancer screenings and improved systems for medical evacuations.
Construction of the hospital is expected to be completed within two years. The project will be spearheaded by Saint Lucia-based firm Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE) Ltd. Who bring regional expertise and a strong track record to the ambitious undertaking.
The ceremonial first turning of the sod was carried out by former Minister of Health and Social Services Mr. Charles Kirnon; PS of Health Ms. Camille Thomas- Gerald; Her Excellency Governor Sarah Tucker; Minister of Health and Social Services Honourable Dr. Ingrid Buffonge and Mr.Pawan Joshi Civil Engineer from CIE.
The ceremony concluded with the blessing of the soil by Pastor Toney Allen of Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. The Ministry expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all contributors and reiterates its unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people of Montserrat.