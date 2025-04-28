Ministry of Health and Social Services Receives Two Ambulances from the Governor’s Office

The Ministry of Health and Social Services today officially received two (2) ambulances from the Governor’s Office during a handover ceremony held at the Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour and Transportation (BUILT) Workshop.
The two (2) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ambulances, donated by the West Midlands Ambulance Service in the United Kingdom are fully prepared for duty with state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment, including hydraulic stretchers, a ventilator, an electrocardiogram (ECG) and a defibrillator.
Her Excellency the Governor; Ms. Harriet Cross, expressed her pleasure at presenting the ambulances to the Ministry. “This is a significant milestone as we take another step forward to boost local health care,” she stated. The Governor also announced that collaboration with the West Midlands Ambulance Service would continue, with training sessions scheduled in the coming months for staff of the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service to enhance their emergency response capabilities.
The Honourable Dr. Ingrid Buffonge; Minister of Health and Social Services, formally accepted the keys to the ambulances, highlighting that both the donation and the forthcoming training mark a major step in improving emergency medical care on the island.
Fire Chief; Mr. Vachel Murrain of the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service closed the ceremony with brief remarks, describing the occasion as pivotal for strengthening community care.
The Ministry extends heartfelt gratitude to the Governor’s Office, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Professor Ian Cummings – Chairman of the West Midlands Ambulance Service – as well as the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service, and the Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour and Transportation, for their shared commitment to enhancing emergency health services for the people of Montserrat.