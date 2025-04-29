PRODUCED IN MONTSERRAT EXPO (PRIME) RETURNS FOR IT’S 5TH YEAR

Monday, April 28th 2025 Brades, Montserrat- The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division, with the support of the Montserrat Arts Council, and the Tourism Authority, is proud to announce the fifth edition of Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) — PRIME 5, under the theme: CONNECT…EXPAND…THRIVE.
Since its inception, PRIME has become Montserrat’s premier platform for showcasing locally made products and services. It has connected fellow entrepreneurs, empowered small businesses to expand their customer base, and thrive by accessing vital support for development. Over the past four years, PRIME has proven to be more than just an expo — it is a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and economic growth.
What’s New in 2025?
PRIME 5 marks a bold new chapter — “Beyond PRIME”. This year’s event is designed to take Montserrat’s small businesses to the next level, with a strategic focus on connecting local entrepreneurs with regional and international buyers, support agencies, and export opportunities. The goal? To position Montserrat-made products and services for global reach and to stimulate economic growth through business expansion.
Why Participate?
- Connect with potential export partners, agencies, and investors
- Expand your brand with expert feedback on packaging, labelling, product development, and marketing
- Thrive in an increasingly competitive market with tailored support from both local and international experts
Vendors must express their intent to participate by emailing trade@gov.ms or hoyteljt@gov.ms , calling 1-664-491-2066 or visiting the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division in person.
Tailored Vendor Support
Following pre-registration, vendors will receive personalized feedback and guidance to elevate their products. This includes:
Product reviews by a designated expert team
Packaging and labelling advice aligned with export standards
Marketing and branding tips
Access to workshops focused on product development, innovation, and business readiness
Pre-Registration Now Open
Following pre-registration, vendors will:
- Participate in a mandatory product inspection
Implement recommended improvements to products and packaging
Attend all support workshops hosted in preparation for the event
Identify any additional support needs for product enhancement
Be a Part of PRIME 5
Don’t miss your chance to be part of Montserrat’s most impactful business showcase. Whether you’re preparing for export or just starting your business journey, PRIME 5 offers the tools, exposure, and support you need to succeed.
Contact Us: For more information, reach out to the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Team: 📞 1-664-491-2066 📧 Trade@gov.ms