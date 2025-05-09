MINISTRY OF FINANCE WELCOMES NEW DEPUTY FINANCIAL SECRETARY

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Billy Brian Seaman as Deputy Financial Secretary. Dr. Seaman assumed duties as Deputy Financial Secretary as of May 1, 2025.
Dr. Seaman is already working closely with the Financial Secretary and the wider Ministry team, providing valuable leadership and technical support at a critical time.
His appointment comes as Montserrat continues its efforts to modernize public financial management, enhance procurement systems, and advance sustainable development across the island.
Originally from Dominica, Dr. Seaman brings a wealth of multidisciplinary expertise and regional perspective to the role. With more than a decade of leadership across public finance, procurement, legal regulation, and strategic management, he has successfully led initiatives across the Caribbean aimed at improving institutional performance, fiscal accountability, and service delivery.
Academically, he holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA), with research focused on international diversification strategies in financial services. He also holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Banking and Financial Law, an MBA, and is a qualified Certified Management Accountant (CMA). Outside of public service, Dr. Seaman is a successful entrepreneur and a strong advocate for ethical, data-driven leadership.
The Government of Montserrat welcomes Dr Seaman and looks forward to the contributions he will make in advancing the island’s fiscal stability, institutional reform, capacity development and development priorities.
His appointment is for a period of one-year.