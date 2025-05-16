THE STATISTICS DEPARTMENT OF MONTSERRAT LAUNCHES 2025 HOUSEHOLD BUDGETARY SURVEY – SURVEY OF LIVING CONDITIONS (HBS-SLC)

The Statistics Department of Montserrat (SDM), under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, will be conducting the 2025 Household Budgetary Survey – Survey of Living Conditions (HBS-SLC) under the slogan “Tracking Spending, Understanding Living”.
The HBS-SLC is a comprehensive survey that combines data collection on household income and expenditure with living conditions.
The primary objective of the HBS-SLC is to gather reliable data on household income, expenditure, and consumption patterns, along with insights into living conditions across Montserrat. The survey will be conducted with a randomly selected sample of 860 households.
From June to November 30, 2025, highly trained enumerators will visit these selected households to administer the HBS-SLC questionnaire using a tablet device.
The information gathered will provide a valuable source of data to inform policy decisions, enhance social and economic planning, and support sustainable development on Montserrat.
For more details about the upcoming HBS-SLC, individuals can click on the link below.
statistics@gov.ms/.subjects/social-anddemographi-statistics/.housing-and-household/.household-budget-survey-2025-hbs/
As part of advocacy and communication efforts, the SDM is also sharing the harmonized HBS-SLC informational video below, locally voiced to enhance public information, awareness, and sensitization. https://youtu.be/itOR3wBcWfk
The Statistics Department of Montserrat urges all selected households to cooperate fully with
enumerators and to respond truthfully and completely to all questions.
The SDM thank the people of Montserrat for their continued support and participation in this important
national survey.