Governor’s Office Hands Over Patrol Vessel to Royal Montserrat Police Service

The Governor’s Office officially handed over a patrol vessel to the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) on Monday, 26 May 2025, at the Montserrat Port Authority. This handover marks a significant milestone in strengthening Montserrat’s maritime security and emergency response capabilities.
The vessel, an Atlantic 85 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), was funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and procured from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
It is equipped with twin 115hp Yamaha outboard engines, which are inversion-proofed to ensure continued operation even in the event of a capsize. An independent marine surveyor has inspected the vessel to verify its readiness and safety.
As part of the operational readiness plan, two RMPS officers will travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands to receive specialised training from an RNLI instructor. This training will focus on vessel handling, maintenance, and operational best practices.
Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Harriet Cross who holds constitutional responsibility for security in Montserrat, stated:
“This vessel represents a vital investment in Montserrat’s safety and resilience. It will strengthen our ability to respond to maritime emergencies, protect our coastal waters, and support law enforcement operations at sea. I am proud to hand over this asset to the Royal Montserrat Police Service and commend their continued dedication to public safety.”
Acting Commissioner of the RMPS, Andrew Lewis welcomed the addition to the fleet, noting:
“This addition to our fleet enhances our capability to protect Montserrat’s coastline from the threat of criminality and to respond to emergencies. It’s a vital step in ensuring the safety of our people and the security of our maritime borders.”
The Governor’s Office extends its sincere thanks to the FCDO for its continued support in enhancing Montserrat’s security infrastructure and operational readiness.