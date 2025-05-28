PRIME 2025 VENDOR REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration is now open for the fifth edition of the Produced in Montserrat Expo – PRIME 2025, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.
The announcement was made by the Government of Montserrat’s Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division, with the support of the Montserrat Arts Council, and the Montserrat Tourism Authority.
Interested vendors are invited to complete the online registration form available at prime.gov.ms.
Registration Details:
- $50 EC registration fee from May 26 to June 16, 2025
- $100 EC late registration fee from June 17 to July 11, 2025
- All payments must be made at the Montserrat Arts Council.
Under the theme “Connect, Expand, Thrive – PRIME Turns 5 in 2025,” this milestone event will spotlight Montserrat’s vibrant entrepreneurial community, providing a dynamic platform for vendors to promote their products, connect with customers, and unlock new opportunities for growth and visibility.
This year, PRIME aims to go beyond local exposure by connecting Montserrat-made products and services with regional and international partners and buyers. Vendors will also benefit from enhanced promotional opportunities, tailored business support, and a vibrant event atmosphere celebrating five years of growth and innovation.
As part of this milestone celebration, PRIME 2025 will also feature a Youth Entrepreneur Product Innovation Competition, designed to engage Montserrat’s youth and young persons in entrepreneurship and product development. The competition aims to encourage and empower the next generation by highlighting the creativity, innovation, and talent of young entrepreneurs as they develop and present locally inspired, innovative product concepts for the expo.
For further information, contact the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division at 664-491-2066 or email trade@gov.ms.
Join us this July as we celebrate entrepreneurship, creativity, and the power of local industry at PRIME 5 in 2025!