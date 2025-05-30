Endoscopy Team Visits to Expand Local GI Cancer Screening Capabilities

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is pleased to announce the successful visit of a specialist Endoscopy team to the island between 6 – 27 May 2025.
The visit of the team marks a significant step forward in the delivery of local gastrointestinal (GI) diagnostic services.
Leading the effort was Dr. Gurubasavaiah Manjunath, a visiting endoscopic surgeon who has been instrumental in supporting the island’s Endoscopy Programme since 2023. During his stay from 6-27 May, Dr. Manjunath conducted a range of upper and lower GI endoscopic procedures and provided essential locum surgical coverage.
He was joined from 22-26 May by two (2) distinguished gastroenterologists:
Dr. Sita Chokhavatia; a practicing Gastroenterologist at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, whose expertise includes geriatric gastroenterology, gastrointestinal motility disorders, and colorectal cancer screening and Dr. Mike Mills; Consultant Gastroenterologist and Associate Lecturer at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Jamaica.
Together with Dr. Manjunath, Drs. Chokhavatia and Mills conducted a total of thirty-two (32) procedures to include nineteen (19) gastroscopies, thirteen (13) colonoscopies, and twenty (biopsies). Twenty – three (23) residents benefitted from this initiative.
In speaking of the visit of the Endoscopy, Team Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry -Chief Medical Officer noted; “Since we commissioned essential endoscopy equipment in 2022, we have seen steady improvements in patient access to diagnostic services. Dr. Manjunath’s return visits since August 2023 have been pivotal in sustaining this progress and the recent collaboration with Drs. Chokhavatia and Mills represents a significant step forward.” She went on to state that “By reducing the need for overseas referrals, we are not only saving costs but also improving outcomes through earlier detection and treatment. We remain committed to building a sustainable, high-quality endoscopy service that benefits all residents.”
Honourable Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, also praised the initiative, stating; “I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated health team for coordinating and executing this remarkable mission, which aligns perfectly with the Government’s mandate on early diagnosis.
A very special thank you goes to Miss Debbie Rochester-Gibbons; a Montserratian living abroad who coordinated the involvement of Drs. Chokhavatia and Mills.” The Honourable Minister further indicated that Miss Rochester- Gibbons’ interest in advancing local health care dates back as far as 2008. She detailed that “Her longstanding commitment to Montserrat’s healthcare dates back to 2008 when she arranged a similar mission involving Dr. Sita Chokhavatia. Her dedication emphasizes the importance of maximizing Diaspora connection and collaboration She further thanked the visiting specialists; “To Dr. Chokhavatia, Dr. Manjunath, and Dr. Mike Mills—thank you for the invaluable time, energy, and expertise you have brought to this programme. We look forward to welcoming you back in the near future. As we move forward, I encourage all residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to include regular medical visits as part of their routine. Early engagement with clinicians allows timely investigations, diagnosis, and effective management of health conditions. Together, we can build a healthier, happier nation.”
The Ministry of Health also extends special thanks to community sponsors, including Mr. Manish Valecha of Victor’s Supermarket and Mr. Dennison Daley of Rovika Inc. whose generosity was significant to the success of this initiative.
The Ministry further commends the hospital’s dedicated health team, whose efforts—including weekend clinical support—were instrumental in ensuring a smooth and effective programme.
This successful collaboration reflects MoHSS’s ongoing commitment to improving access, strengthening local capacity, and ensuring that residents receive high-quality, timely diagnostic care—right here at home.