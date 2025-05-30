Ministry of Health Congratulates Local Nurses on RENR Success, Welcomes New Nursing Staff

The Ministry of Health and Social Servicesextends heartfelt congratulations to Fionan Brown and Kerry-Ann Weekes, two outstanding local nurses who were among the top performers in the April 2025 Regional Examination for Nurses Registration (RENR).
The Success of our local nurses demonstrate the Ministry of Health’s prioritization of our healthcare workers and its commitment to creating pathways for economic opportunity and career growth for the nurses who keep our communities healthy and thriving every day.
Both nurses are graduates of All Saints University, Dominica; they were recognized for their exceptional achievement by the university which also boasted of a 100% pass rate for the April 2025 cohort.
“We are incredibly proud of these local professionals whose accomplishments inspire confidence in our healthcare system and reflect the growing strength of our national nursing talent,” Said Ms Violet Brown, Director of Nursing Services. “Their success is a shining example of what is possible when hard work is supported by strong academic programmes and a nurturing learning environment.”
In further efforts to enhance the delivery of quality healthcare services across the island, the Ministry is also pleased to announce the onboarding of six (6) additional nurses to its workforce. This latest cohort includes four (4) Staff/District Nurses, one (1) Registered Nurse, and—for the first time—a dedicated Prison Nurse, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen public health services in all sectors. Two (2) Staff nurses and a Registered Nurse are assigned to the Hospital Wards and the other two (2) Staff/District Nurses to the Health Centres in the community.
The new nurses bring valuable expertise and diverse clinical experience to the health system. Their addition supports the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe staffing levels and ensuring comprehensive, patient-centered care across all healthcare institutions. Further recruitment efforts are ongoing.