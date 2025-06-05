Government of Montserrat collaborates with Islander Operators to Launch Price-Capped Flights Starting June 9, 2025

The Government of Montserrat is today announcing the implementation of a price cap on airfares for travel between Montserrat and Antigua, commencing Monday June 9, 2025.
This initiative is undertaken in collaboration with Islander Operators Fly Montserrat and SVG/ BMN Air. Through the Government of Montserrat’s passenger travel support arrangement, the airlines will offer a limited number of reduced-price tickets on the Montserrat-Antigua route until March 2026, aligning with the end of the current financial year.
The Access Division explained that while the Government of Montserrat would have preferred to be able to cap the price on all seats throughout the year, the budget simply does not allow for this. Therefore, the price cap would be applicable on a set number of flights per airline and once depleted the airlines are free to charge there standard prices.
Travelers are therefore strongly encouraged to plan and book their journeys well in advance to take advantage of these discounted fares.
Ticket prices under the price cap are in the range of EC$308.00 to EC$334.00 per single journey and EC$630.00 to EC$655.00 return for off-peak travel. During the peak periods, the tickets will be in the region of EC$370.00 one-way and EC$705.00 return. Prices will vary depending on the travel direction.
Travelers are advised to re-evaluate their travel plans in light of this positive development in air access to Montserrat. Further details will be disseminated through ZJB Radio, the Office of the Premier, Government Information Unit (GIU) and The Tourism Authority Facebook pages. For inquiries, individuals can contact the Access Division via email at accessmni@gov.ms, by telephone at 491-3378, or via WhatsApp at 664-392-3600.