PUBLIC HEALTH NOTICE

Increase in Cases of Rash and Fever Among Children
The Ministry of Health and Social Services is alerting the public to a noticeable increase in the number of children presenting at health facilities with symptoms of a generalized rash accompanied by fever.
Health authorities are currently investigating the cause of these cases.
In the meantime, the Ministry is strongly advising parents and guardians to keep affected children at home and away from school or daycare settings to help prevent the possible spread of illness.
If your child is experiencing a rash, fever, or any other concerning symptoms, please seek medical attention promptly at your nearest health facility.
Your cooperation is essential in safeguarding the health of our community, especially our children.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.