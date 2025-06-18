Public Health Alert: Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Detected on Island

The Ministry of Health and Social Services wishes to update the public on the recent increase in pediatric cases presenting with fever and generalized rash.
Following laboratory investigations, health authorities have confirmed the presence enterovirus in a number of affected children.
Several strains of enterovirus are known to cause the childhood illness known as Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).
HFMD typically presents with fever, mouth sores (in and around the mouth) and a rash on the hands and feet (including the palms and soles). While often uncomfortable, HFMD is usually mild and self-limiting, with most children recovering fully within a week.
Parents and caregivers should ensure children remain well hydrated and comfortable and support symptom relief by:
- Using over-the-counter medications such as paracetamol or ibuprofen
- Offering cold, soft foods (e.g., yogurt or smoothies) to soothe mouth discomfort
- Avoiding spicy, salty, or acidic foods that can irritate sores
- Allowing the child to rest at home until fully recovered
Parents and caregivers are advised to consult a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen or if a child shows signs of dehydration or distress.
To help limit the spread of illness, the Ministry strongly advises parents, guardians and educational institutions to take the following precautions:
- Keep symptomatic children at home and away from school or daycare settings
- Practice good hygiene, especially frequent handwashing with soap and water
- Schools and daycare centers should remain vigilant and implement daily visual inspections of children’s hands, feet, and mouths before admitting them into care
The Ministry of Health and Social Services extends its sincere appreciation to parents, educators, and healthcare professionals for their continued cooperation and vigilance.
Safeguarding the health and well-being of our children remains our top priority.