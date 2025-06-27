NEWLY RENOVATED SALEM COMMUNITY CENTER OFFICIALLY OPENED

The newly renovated Salem Community Center was officially opened at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
The project was funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), and the Government of Montserrat. The renovations were completed by Kitchen Doc LLC and overseen by the Galloway group.
At the ceremony, Premier the Honourable Reuben T. Meade thanked the contractors for their work in delivering the completed project, noting the many challenges they faced. He added that the project is a testament to the skillsets present in Montserrat. Premier Meade also recognized the support of the Salem Community Development Group, who will manage the center on behalf of the Salem community.
Project manager at the BNTF, Mr. Gilmore Williams called the opening a day to celebrate. He discussed the significance of the Salem Community Center, saying these centers are important to provide spaces for members of the community to gather, to learn, teach, and also to bond.
Mr. Williams also thanked the stakeholders involved in completing the project, including the contractor Kitchen Doc LLC owned by Joseph ‘Lovy’ Silcott, the Galloway Group who supervised the refurbishment, the BNTF staff, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the Government of Montserrat.
He believes that with the involvement of the Department of Community Youth and Sports Services and the Salem Action Group, the Resource Center will meet the specific needs of the community, supporting its dreams and goals.
The newly renovated center was rebuilt in 1938 by the Methodist Church and used as a school. On January 1st, 1945, the building was given over to the Government of Montserrat for management and administration and has remained so ever since.