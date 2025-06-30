National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Scheduled for July 9th, 2025

The observance of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving as a Public Holiday was passed into law by Act No. 13 of 2024 which was assented to on May 2nd, 2024, and will be recognized on the 2nd Wednesday in July annually. On this occasion, July 9th, 2025 shall be observed as a public holiday, in recognition of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.
In this regard, a service to commemorate the day will be held under the auspices of the Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, the Honourable Veronica Dorsette Hector, at the Lookout Catholic Church commencing at 5:00pm. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Faithful God, Grateful People, Thirty Years and Pressing on; Give God His Due’, and all are invited to attend and participate in the thanksgiving service.
The general public is hereby reminded that this is a declared public holiday, and in accordance with Section 10 of the Public Holidays Act, all banks, shops, stores and public offices are to remain closed.
Despite section 10, and for the avoidance of doubt,
- A drug store or drug shop may open on a public holiday for the purpose of making up prescriptions and supplying drugs
- A petrol station may open for the sale of gasoline, oil or motor accessories; or
- A garage may open for the purpose of effecting emergency repairs to motor vehicles.
In accordance with section 12 of the Public Holidays Act, a person who keeps open a bank, public office, or shop in contravention of the provisions of this act shall be liable on summary conviction to a penalty of XCD$1000.00