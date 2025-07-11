Montserrat Diaspora and Dignitaries Gather in London for National Thanksgiving Service Marking 30 Years Since Volcano Eruption

The Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO) hosted a powerful National Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 29 June 2025, at Westminster Central Hall to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Soufrière Hills Volcano eruption.
The service drew more than 500 attendees – from senior officials and diplomatic representatives to community members who travelled by coach from Preston, Ipswich and Birmingham – creating a national moment of remembrance, resilience and renewed purpose for Montserratians at home and abroad.
This Thanksgiving Service is part of the UK’s SHV30 commemorations, honouring those lost, celebrating the island’s recovery, and bridging generations to inspire a future of resilience and self-reliance.
The Church’s Enduring Role
Throughout the 1995 crisis and its aftermath, churches in Montserrat and across the UK diaspora mobilised critical relief: transforming sanctuaries into community hubs, coordinating donations, guiding displaced families through benefits, housing and job support, and rallying the Windrush generation and pre-eruption migrants to welcome newcomers. Sunday’s service paid tribute to this enduring faith-led support, underlining how church communities continue to bridge generations and keep Montserrat’s spirit alive.
Dignitaries in Attendance
Governors Past and Present: H.E. Governor Cross, Former Governors Sarah Tucker, Frank Savage and Adrian Davis.
UK Parliament & Civic Leaders: Andrew Rosindell MP, Shadow Minister for the Overseas Territories, Cllr Antoinette Bramble, Deputy Mayor of Hackney, Cllr Ryan Hack, Mayor of Brent and Cllr Orleen Hylton.
Government of Montserrat: Mrs Janice Panton MBE, former UK Representative.
UK Government (FCDO): Mr Robbie Bulloch, Director, Overseas Territories & Polar Directorate and Mr Nicholas Jacques, Head, Caribbean & Bermuda Unit.
Diplomatic Corps: High Commission of Ghana and Embassy of Ireland.
Environmental & Conservation Partners: Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC), UK.
Overseas Territories Conservation Forum (UKOTCF), Marine Conservation Society and Oxford ReSET: Rethinking Natural Resources.
Cultural & Academic Guests: Lucie Kitchener, daughter of Sir George Martin, Authors Edward & Josi Flood and Actors Stedroy Cabey & Khalid Daley.
Clergy: Pastor Myrtle White, Rev. Rupert Weekes, Minister Gladville Allen, Rev. Dr Ruthlyn White and Pastor Juliette Gerald.
Diaspora Organisations: Montserrat Overseas People’s Progressive Association (MOPPA), Montserrat Voices, Preston Montserrat and Friends Association.
Programme Highlights
- A message of reflection and support from His Majesty The King, acknowledging the strength and dignity of Montserratians in the face of adversity
- Processional & “Motherland” by the Montserrat 30th Anniversary UK Community Choir (Dir. Leandro Kelly)
- “The Day Before” – spoken-word by Myrle Roach (Alliouagana Pearl)
- Liturgical dance by God’s Anointed Ministries, New Life Assembly Church, Hackney
- Musical tribute to the Windrush Generation by the London Community Gospel Choir
- Prayers of intercession from London, Birmingham, Preston and Ipswich representatives
The event was livestreamed worldwide; the full recording is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xMlr0x5XjI&t=6s