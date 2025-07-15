Montserrat Launches National Survey to Support Farmers, Fishers, and Agro-Processors

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs & Sports (MALHEYAS) has officially launched the Farmers, Fishers & Agro-Processors’ Needs Survey. This marks a significant step toward strengthening Montserrat’s food systems and enhancing support for key producers in the island’s agriculture and fisheries sectors.
The launch ceremony was held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on July 14, 2025, and brought together seventy (70) attendees, specifically thirty-three (33) Farmers, nine (9) Fishers, six (6) Agro-processors, Ministry Officials, specially invited guests, the media, and other interested persons.
The survey, which runs from July 15 to August 15, 2025, will be conducted via two mediums – paper-based or online via the available QR Code Link placed across the Department of Agriculture’s Offices (the Main Office at Headquarters, the Fisheries Office in Little Bay, The Veterinary & Livestock Office and the Extension Office in Brades).
Additionally, support to capture farmers needs will be provided each Friday for the next four Fridays at the locations specified above from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This exercise aims to gather key data on production practices, market access, access to finance, technical challenges, and opportunities for growth in agro-processing.
The formal launch of the survey was declared by Hon. John P. Osborne. In his brief address, he stated: “This survey is a critical tool that will help us identify gaps, strengthen policies, and allocate resources in a way that directly benefits our farmers, fishers, and agro-processors. It will allow us to build a more resilient and self-sufficient Montserrat.”
Permanent Secretary in MALHEYAS Mrs. Daphne Cassell, emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that the voices and experiences of those working in food production and processing are accurately captured and reflected in future planning.
A detailed presentation on the survey methodology and objectives was delivered by Mr. Melvin Lindsey, Principal Agricultural Officer in the Department of Agriculture. Dr. Selwyn Maloney, Director of Agriculture, delivered highlights of upcoming plans and programmes within the Department alongside the team of technical officers, to include the Principal Agricultural Officer (PAO), Chief Fisheries and Ocean Governance Officer (CFOGO), and Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO).
In delivering the Vote of Thanks, local crop farmer Mr. Jerome Meade encouraged his peers to fully participate in the survey process, noting the value of having their experiences shape national strategies.
The Ministry urges all farmers (crop, livestock, poultry), fishers, agro-processors, horticulturalists, beekeepers, and agri-entrepreneurs to engage with survey teams and share accurate information to ensure the most effective outcomes for the sector.