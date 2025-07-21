Government of Montserrat and Delta Petroleum Ltd Sign 15-Year Supply Agreement

Last Friday, Government of Montserrat and Delta Petroleum Limited signed a new 15-year agreement.
The agreement will see the regional company continue to supply diesel, petrol and LPG to the island. It will also see Delta invest in Montserrat through a near doubling of local storage capacity for the three essential products.
By having more storage capacity, Montserrat will be better positioned to deliver lower fuel costs to consumers and will be better safeguarded against price spikes.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the initial investment from Delta, and secures a stable ongoing relationship for the island with one of the region’s foremost energy suppliers.
Deputy Premier, Honourable Veronica Hector said, “We have a long relationship with Delta, a firm that has stood shoulder to shoulder with Montserrat throughout our most trying times. This agreement will see the island benefit through new infrastructure, in one of our most critical areas. Infrastructure which will deliver cost savings to the public, and importantly a security of supply of the fuels that we all rely on, whether that be that at work, at home or to keep the lights on.”
Meantime the General Manager of Delta, Mr. Sylvester said, “This signing is indicative to Deltas Commitment to the People of Montserrat as we continue to be a part of the community.”