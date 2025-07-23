APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR THE MONTSERRAT ISLAND SCHOLARSHIP

The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) announces that applications are now invited for the ‘Montserrat Island Scholarship’.
The Scholarship, valued at EC$80,000.00 per annum, will be awarded to a single applicant who has demonstrated exceptional academic ability, excellence in co-curricular activities and has been accepted to an accredited university, college or institution.
Interested persons must submit applications to the Chairperson of the National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee by Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Submissions can be delivered to the Human Resources Management Unit at Government Headquarters in Brades or emailed to Training.HRMU@gov.ms. The guidelines and application form can be accessed on the Government of Montserrat website at the following links:
Guidelines: The Montserrat Island Scholarship Application Guidelines
Application form: The Montserrat Island Scholarship Application Form
The deadline for receipt of applications is Tuesday, August 5, 2025.