Montserrat to Launch National Cyber Risk Assessment

The Government of Montserrat, in partnership with the UK Government’s Overseas Territory Border Security Programme (OTBSP), will be launching a National Cyber Risk Assessment (NCRA).
The exercise is scheduled to take place from July 28th through to August 8th, 2025.
This national endeavour aims to build Montserrat’s capacity and capability, by strengthening the tools, skills, and knowledge, to mitigate the risks to its critical information infrastructure. It will also support networking across the territories to share knowledge and foster deeper collaboration.
The NCRA will focus on governance, vulnerability management, monitoring and alerting, incident management and incident response, and community building. One notable outcome would be the support for the implementation of some of the recommendations resulting from the assessment exercise.
The local ICT team will be trained by the UK Home Office Security team to conduct the assessments and will be engaging all stakeholders in two weeks of consultation.
Other Overseas Territories have fallen victim to cyber-attacks in the recent past, making this NCRA a critical activity as Montserrat navigates the ever changing, fast paced landscape of the global reach of technology.