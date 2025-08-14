SVG TO INTRODUCE TWIN OTTER OPERATIONS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is today announcing the introduction of Twin Otter Flights on the Montserrat-Antigua route by SVG BMN Airways effective September 1, 2025.
Through an agreement with the Government of Montserrat, SVG BMN Airways will provide Twin Otter flights over a 7-month period, ending March 31, 2026, in the first instance.
The airline will operate two flights on a daily basis between Montserrat and Antigua. However, during peak seasons, flight times on the destination route may increase depending on demand.
While the SVG BMN Airways will be operating the Twin Otters predominantly on this route, the public is asked to note that there may be instances in which the islanders may be used during periods of maintenance.
Tickets for travel can be purchased as of Friday, August 22nd through the SVG web portal https://bmnsvgairways.com/ or through any local travel agent. The base fare (cost before taxes) per one way single journey will be USD$110 or XCD$299 travelling into Montserrat and USD$115 or XCD$312 travelling to Antigua during the off-peak period. The base fare per single journey during the peak periods will be no higher than USD$125 or XCD$340 on either direction.
The public is asked to note, taxes and fees up to USD$71 or XCD$193 will be added when purchasing tickets.
Off peak periods under this arrangement are September to November 2025 and January to February 2026. Peak periods are December 2025 and March 2026.
Travelers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access to Montserrat and listen for additional updates on ZJB Radio or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on Whatsapp 664 392 3600.