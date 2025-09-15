Montserrat Transitions to Digital Import Licence System

The Business Trade and Investment (BTI) Unit is excited to announce the shift from manual import licence books to a fully digital import licence application system, effective Monday 22 September. This forms part of the Government of Montserrat’s ongoing efforts to digitise public services, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce our environmental impact. This applies to all import licences issued under the External Trade Act.
Key Features of the New Digital Import Licence System
Simplified Application Process: Importers and customs brokers can access the digital form online from the Government of Montserrat website or request it via email through trade@gov.ms.
Rapid Processing: The BTI Unit aims to review and process applications within one working day, ensuring minimal delays for businesses.
Enhanced Transparency and Auditability: Approved licences are issued as PDF documents, emailed to applicants with the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) copied, ensuring a clear audit trail and ready access when needed.
Benefits for Importers and the Environment
The digital system eliminates the need for physical licence books, significantly reducing paper consumption and supporting Montserrat’s environmental objectives. The streamlined process saves time for customs brokers, direct applicants, and MCRS while ensuring compliance with import regulations. Additionally, the digital system improves data accuracy and accessibility, allowing the BTI Unit to better monitor import trends and support economic planning.
How to Apply
Download the form online or contact trade@gov.ms. Complete Section 1 with accurate details, including importer information, tariff classifications and goods descriptions. Email the completed form to trade@gov.ms with the subject line “Import Licence Application – [Importer Name].” Receive the approved licence as a PDF via email, with MCRS copied for customs clearance.
The BTI Unit is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition. For assistance, importers and brokers can contact the BTI Unit at trade@gov.ms or 491-2066. The MCRS will verify licences during customs clearance, using the digital audit trail to confirm authenticity.
This initiative is a key part of the Government of Montserrat’s commitment to digitise public services, reduce our carbon footprint and foster a business-friendly environment. By adopting digital solutions, we are creating a more efficient, sustainable and transparent import licensing process.