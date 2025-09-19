Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) and the Immigration Department Sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) and the Immigration Department have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and foster cooperation between the two entities.
The signing of the MOU between the Director General of the MCRS, Peter W. A. White OBE ED and Chief Immigration Officer Charles Thompson took place on Thursday September 18, 2025.
The agreement covers areas of mutual interest, and within the framework of each party’s mandate, to collaborate, offer mutual support and cooperation to enhance each department’s operations and objectives.
The MOU covers collaboration in areas such as matters relating to anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
It also aims to enhance cooperation and information sharing between the Immigration Department and Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service, strengthening immigration management, national security responsibilities, border enforcement, tax administration, safeguarding Government revenue collection and enhancing economic development and coordination between the two parties.
This MoU is part of a broader drive to promote inter-agency cooperation among enforcement agencies with a view to realizing effective outcomes and making best use of limited resources.