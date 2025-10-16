Montserrat Hosts High-Level OECS Trade Discussions

Montserrat is hosting the Seventh OECS Ordinary Council of Ministers of Trade this week.
The Business Trade and Investment Unit, Office of the Premier, says the high-level regional event, taking place between the 16th to 17th October, 2025, is a critical regional forum, used to discuss key trade and economic matters impacting the subregion.
The occasion also marks Montserrat’s assumption of the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers for Trade.
This is a significant milestone, reflecting the country’s commitment to regional engagement, and the island’s growing leadership role in regional trade policy development and economic integration.
Discussions are focusing on enhancing intra-regional trade, promoting private sector competitiveness and supporting businesses across the OECS, strengthening trade facilitation mechanisms, and advancing collective strategies for sustainable growth across OECS Member States.
Reuben T. Meade, Honourable Premier of Montserrat, says it is an honour and pleasure to host such a distinguished delegation of OECS Ministers, and that this gathering underscore Montserrat’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and showcasing its unique contributions to the OECS economic framework.
In addition to the formal sessions, Montserrat also hosted welcome receptions to encourage networking among delegates, and will host a special showcase of Montserrat’s goods, highlighting local crafts, agricultural products, and cultural offerings, promoting our businesses and tourism.
The Government of Montserrat is proud to host this important engagement, which underscores its continued commitment to regional cooperation and inclusive economic development within the OECS framework.