GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH SALEM COMMUNITY ACTION GROUP FOR SALEM COMMUNITY CENTRE

In a momentous occasion for the local Salem Community, the Government of Montserrat, and the Salem Community Action Group have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the handing over of the keys to the newly constructed Salem Community Resource Centre.
The event took place in the presence of key stakeholders, including the Minister of Youth Affairs, Honourable John P. Osborne; Permanent Secretary over Youth Affairs, Mrs. Daphne Cassell; the Director of the Department of Community, Youth and Sports Services (DCYSS), Mrs. Anne Thomas; alongside representatives from the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).
The signing ceremony marked the completion of a long-awaited project that will serve as a beacon for community development and youth empowerment on the Island. The Salem Community Resource Centre is set to become a hub for education, training, recreational activities, and social services, providing residents of Salem and surrounding areas with a space to gather, learn, and grow.
The project was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Government of Montserrat, the BNTF, and local stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA). It was funded by the BNTF as an initiative designed to support sustainable development through infrastructure projects that benefit the community.
Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Daphne Cassell expressed great enthusiasm over the signing of the MOU, emphasizing the building’s transformative potential for youth engagement and community cohesion. “Today is a defining moment in the growth and development of the Salem community,” she said; “This new facility not only represents a physical space for young people and residents to connect and thrive, but also symbolizes our Government’s commitment to creating opportunities that promote youth empowerment, education, and well-being.”
BNTF representatives, including local Project Manager Mr. Mervin Browne noted that the Salem Community Resource Centre is one of the projects funded under the current round of investment, aimed at providing equitable access to key services for local communities.
President of the Salem Community Action Group, Miss Barbara Bass, said that the signing of the MOU, and the handing over of the keys, represent the culmination of years of planning and collaboration, signaling the start of a new chapter for the Salem Community.
As part of the MOU signing, the keys to the Community Resource Centre were officially handed over to local authorities, with the promise of continued support and partnership in maintaining the centre’s operations and programs.
The Salem Community Resource Centre will be open to the public, with plans for various activities and events designed to enhance the local community’s social and economic development. The facility will also offer training programs for youth, workshops, and recreational activities, aiming to provide a safe and productive environment for all age groups.