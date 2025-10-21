Montserrat Attends OECS 11th Council of Ministers: Health in Grenada

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is holding the 11th Council of Ministers: Health in Grenada on October 22nd and 23rd, 2025.
Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. the Hon. Ingrid Buffonge, as well as acting permanent secretary for Health, Viona Alexander-Smith, are attending the meeting.
The 38th OECS- Pharmaceutical Procurement Services (PPS) Policy Board Meeting is also taking place on October 21st 2025.
At the opening ceremony on Monday, Director General of the OECS, His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules shared key topics to be addressed over the next two days, including Pharmaceutical Procurement, specialized healthcare, and disease elimination strategies.
The OECS Pharmaceutical Procurement Service handles the pooled procurement of medicines and medical supplies for OECS member states.