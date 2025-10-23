Ministry of Health and Social Services and Keele University and Partner to Strengthen Nursing Education on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health & Social Services has announced a partnership with Keele University, the Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust (CHFT), and the National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom to strengthen nursing education and improve clinical practice within the healthcare system.
In speaking on this initiative, Ms Violet Brown; Director of Nursing, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating: “This training programme is a valuable opportunity for our nurses to enhance their hands-on clinical skills, deepen their knowledge and continue growing professionally. The partnership with Keele University and the NHS brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our health system. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care across all Health Centres and the Glendon Hospital.”
The collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Keele University started in 2023. Under this initiative nurses of all levels at all levels embarked on a comprehensive professional development programme. The three (3) phase training consists of phase 1- online training; phase 2- face to face instruction and phase 3- looking at evidence-based practice and developing skills for the nursing and midwifery workforce.
Phase 2 began on Monday, 13th October and concluded on Tuesday, 21st October 2025.
The weeklong training covered a wide range of key clinical areas, including:
- Midwifery Skills
- Acute Care
- Basic Life Support (BLS)
- ECG Interpretation
- Infection Prevention Overview
- Cardiovascular Care – including the management of shock
- Catheterization and Nasogastric Tube Insertion
The sessions were delivered by a team of experienced educators and healthcare professionals from Keele University and the NHS, including:
- Dr. Nicky Witton, Director of Apprenticeships, Keele University
- Sarah Lewis, Lead Midwife for Education (LME)
- Jodie Prescott, Registered Nurse, NHS
- Dr. Catherine Greene, Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Microbiology
- Nicky Grocott, Registered Nurse
Twenty-eight (28) nurses have successfully completed the training.
During an intimate ceremony for distribution of certificate to the successful participants; Nicky Witton; Director of Apprenticeship, Keele University, reflected on the nurses’ care and compassion throughout the entire week and a half journey, commended the Senior Nursing Team for their commitment and facilitation to the programme and expressed gratitude to the nurses for their support and their active participation in the training. She further stated, “Our reflection is that we been absolutely honored to be a part of this mission”.
The participating nurses also expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing its role in boosting efficiency, improving patient outcomes, and investing in the continued professional development of the nation’s nurses.
The collaboration with Keele University forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to build capacity and improve the quality of healthcare delivery nationwide. Discussions are already underway to develop additional training and academic programmes aimed at strengthening the healthcare workforce.