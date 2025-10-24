Montserrat Government UK Office Announces Upcoming Cultural Events in the United Kingdom

The Montserrat Government UK Office has announced two upcoming cultural events taking place in the United Kingdom, which will celebrate Montserratian creativity, resilience, and heritage.
The first event is a photography exhibition titled “Exclusion Zone”, by British-Montserratian artist Myah Asha Jeffers. The exhibition will run from the 31st of October to the 5th of November at Brixton House in London.
The Exclusion Zone exhibition comes 30 years since the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruption, capturing the stories, landscapes, and lives that continue to define modern Montserrat. Through her images, Jeffers explores the intersection of memory, identity, and belonging — shedding light on both the devastation and the enduring beauty of the island.
The exhibition has been featured in The Guardian and supported by The Joan Wakelin Bursary, The Royal Photographic Society, Visual Studies Workshop, and the Montserrat Government UK Office.
Members of the public can RSVP online by visiting myahjeffers.com/rsvp.
The second event is a staged theatre reading titled “Missives”, presented by the Archives Assembly Project — a collaborative effort by the Universities of Bristol, East Anglia, and Oxford, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, and local partners. The event is part of the Being Human Festival 2025, the UK’s national festival of the humanities.
According to the Montserrat Government UK Office, Missives explores the themes of crisis, communication, and colonial power through archival letters and imagined voices drawn from Montserrat’s history. The performance combines historical research and dramatic storytelling to uncover the unseen human experiences behind governance, empire, and endurance — all infused with the island’s characteristic wit and humour.
Set on Montserrat, Missives integrates elements of the island’s volcanic history and the lived experiences of its people.
Featuring Montserratian and Caribbean actors Chadd Cumberbatch and A-dZiko Simba Gegele, the production will take place on Sunday, 9th November at the Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham, and again on Saturday, 15th November at Homerton Library in London.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite by searching for Missives – A Staged Reading.
For more details, persons can visit the Montserrat Volcano Observatory or Montserrat Government UK Office Facebook pages.