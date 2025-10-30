Air Travel Update – WINAIR Service Expansion

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is informing the public of the following updates regarding air travel to Montserrat.
WINAIR will extend its service to the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua for the upcoming December peak period. This service will commence on Friday, 12th December, 2025 and will run to 1st January, 2026. During this period WINAIR will operate between Montserrat and Antigua, on a 3 day per week basis, namely; Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. On the Montserrat and St Maarten route, WINAIR will operate a daily service (Monday – Sunday) between Montserrat and St Maarten for the December Peak Season. This daily service will also commence on Friday12 December and run to Thursday 01 January, 2026.
Tickets are currently available for purchase through the WINAIR web portal www.winair.sx or through any local travel agent. The cost per one way ticket will be USD$93.00. Ticket prices do not include the Montserrat departure tax of XCD $35 or the Antigua departure tax of USD $40.00.
For additional air service options, Fly Montserrat will increase flights based on demand, along with the Twin Otter service operated by SVG/BNM Air. Therefore travelers are advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access to Montserrat and listen for additional updates on ZJB Radio or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on Whatsapp 664 392 3600.