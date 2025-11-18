Montserrat Government UK Office to Host Inaugural Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference

The Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO) will host the first Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference on Sunday, 23 November 2025, in Victoria, London.
The conference will be held under the theme, “One Montserrat: Building Connections, Shaping the Future.”
The event will bring together diaspora leaders, professionals, and community organisations from across the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, and the wider Montserratian diaspora, alongside senior government officials from Montserrat. It will provide a platform to strengthen collaboration, enhance diaspora participation in national development, and shape the future of Montserrat’s engagement with its global community.
The Montserrat Government delegation will include Premier Hon. Reuben T. Meade, the Financial Secretary, Hon. Kenya Lee, and the Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Crenston Buffonge who will engage with diaspora representatives, investors, and development partners throughout the programme.
Diaspora organisations and professionals of Montserratian heritage from across the world have been invited to participate, including the Montserrat Progressive Society of New York, Emerald United Club, the Montserrat Association Toronto, the Montserrat Overseas Peoples’ Progressive Association (MOPPA), Village664, and the One Montserrat Foundation.
The conference will explore development updates from the Government of Montserrat, the role of the diaspora in national development, and the strategic contribution of the Montserrat Government UK Office in advancing this shared agenda.
Speaking about the conference, Premier the Hon. Reuben T. Meade said, the One Montserrat project is about all of us working together toward a shared goal, and the diaspora has a vital role in this. He added that by strengthening these connections, we can shape a stronger future for Montserrat.
Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office, Kei-Retta Farrell said, the conference reflects their continued commitment to strengthening relationships with the diaspora and creating practical pathways for collaboration. She continued, through shared dialogue, innovation, and partnership, we can unlock the full potential of Montserrat’s global community, contributing meaningfully to the island’s growth and future resilience.
Taking place at the start of the UK–Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) week, the event precedes a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings between the Montserrat delegation and the UK Government, focusing among other things on investment, infrastructure, energy, climate resilience, and governance.