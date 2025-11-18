Premier and Tourism Officials Visit Newly Cleared St. George’s Hill Access Roads Ahead of Cruise Ship Season

Premier Hon. Reuben T Meade, CEO of Tourism Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald, and Tourism Stakeholder Mr. Charlesworth Phillip completed an official site visit to the newly cleared roads leading into St. George’s Hill.
The visit marks a major step in the Government’s preparations for the upcoming 2025–2026 cruise ship season, during which thousands of visitors are expected to arrive on island. The improved access opens the way for structured tours to one of Montserrat’s most iconic viewpoints overlooking the Soufrière Hills Volcano and the buried remains of Plymouth.
The team inspected the road conditions, visitor safety considerations, and the surrounding environment, while engaging in on-site discussions about visitor flow, signage placement, and opportunities for guided excursions. The new access route will allow tour operators, taxi associations, and cruise partners to expand their offerings with a safe, scenic, and historically powerful experience.
Premier Meade emphasized government’s priority to boost tourism readiness and diversify on-island experiences:
“St. George’s Hill is a place of deep meaning for Montserrat and a powerful reminder of our resilience. With these roads reopened, we are creating new opportunities for our people and ensuring visitors can safely enjoy one of our most remarkable vantage points.”
Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Division, Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald commended the work of the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour and Transportation and tourism sector partners preparing for the surge in visitor arrivals:
“This reopening adds tremendous value to our tour packages. It offers an unforgettable view of Montserrat’s transformation and enhances our storytelling capacity as a destination.”
Tourism Stakeholder Mr. Charlesworth Phillip noted that communities, tour guides, and local entrepreneurs stand to benefit from increased tourism movement in the northwestern corridor of the island.
The Government of Montserrat will continue to implement improvements to roads, signage, and visitor amenities as part of a broader initiative to upgrade key tourism sites before the cruise season begins.