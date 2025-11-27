PREMIER OF MONTSERRAT AND DELEGATION IN LONDON FOR JOINT MINISTERIAL COUNCIL (JMC)

Premier of Montserrat and Minister of Finance, Hon. Reuben T. Meade, is undertaking a series of engagements in London as part of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), focused on strengthening diaspora partnerships, advancing key development priorities, and ensuring Montserrat’s interests are effectively represented within the UK–Overseas Territories policy framework.
He is joined by Parliamentary Secretary Hon. Crenston Buffonge and Financial Secretary Hon. Kenya Lee.
On Sunday, 23 November, Premier Meade addressed the Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference, where he underscored the essential role of Montserratians abroad in the island’s long-term development, emphasising that progress must be driven collectively by those at home and across the diaspora. Hon. Dr. Ingrid Buffonge joined the delegation for the conference, where she presented on developments within the health and education sectors and engaged attendees on opportunities for deeper collaboration in these areas. Hon. Crenston Buffonge also provided updates on tourism, culture, and diaspora affairs, outlining opportunities for renewed cooperation, and reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening cultural and economic ties with Montserratians overseas.
The conference highlighted a range of innovative development opportunities. An update was provided on the planned expansion of the National Museum through the creation of a Volcano Interpretation Centre, alongside presentations outlining emerging ideas for transforming volcanic ash and pyroclastic materials into durable construction products with
export potential, and converting sargassum seaweed into high-value blue-bioeconomy products capable of generating jobs, attracting investment, and strengthening environmental resilience.
Community organisations—including the Montserrat Patrons Society, Helping Hands for Glendon, the Pink Ribbon Charity, and the Space Pathways Ecosystem Creativity Awards in partnership with the Kinsale Primary School Project—shared updates on their ongoing initiatives. Additional diaspora groups represented included the Alliouagana Singers, Emerald United Club, GEM Sports Foundation, Montserrat Festival UK, Montserrat Overseas People’s Progressive Association (MOPPA), Montserrat Manchester Action Group, Preston Montserrat and Friends Association, Montserrat Voices and the One Montserrat Foundation, with further participation online from organisations across North America and the Caribbean.
Sectoral updates were provided on major national projects, including the Port Development Project, the Montserrat Cultural Centre, the Multipurpose Sports Centre, geothermal exploration, and ongoing works at Belham Bridge and St George’s Hill. Infrastructure updates confirmed the arrival of the new ferry service expected to begin on 5 December. Hon. Dr. Ingrid Buffonge also outlined progress in health and education, including the National Hospital project scheduled for completion in March 2027, expanded diagnostic services, strengthened regional medical partnerships, improvements in literacy and numeracy, enhanced support for special educational needs, and plans to revitalise technical and vocational education.
The conference closed with a forward-looking discussion on how diaspora expertise and investment can further support national development. Delegates explored the proposed National Investment Fund, enhancements to the returnees’ programme, and the continued mobilisation of diaspora skills and resources. Engagement on these areas will continue as part of an ongoing dialogue with Montserratians abroad.
On Monday, 24 November, Premier Meade continued with a full schedule of high-level meetings to advance Montserrat’s national priorities across the UK–Overseas Territories (OT) framework. In discussions at both the UK Overseas Territories Caribbean Leaders Caucus and the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association Political Council Meeting, he reiterated Montserrat’s strong support for equitable NHS access for all BOT citizens, pressed for a clear timeline to resolve the frozen pensions issue, and emphasised the importance of a principled and consistent approach to UK–OT relations. He further highlighted the need for coordinated OT advocacy, increased access to climate finance and resilience funding, and the protection of democratic integrity while recognising each territory’s unique circumstances.
Air connectivity—a vital link for Montserrat’s economic resilience, social mobility, and emergency response capability—was also a key focus in meetings with Air Safety Support International and the UK Department for Transport. The Premier called for solutions to increase seat capacity, reduce travel costs, and improve long-term operational viability at John A. Osborne Airport.
As the Joint Ministerial Council week continues, further bilateral engagements and negotiations are scheduled, ensuring Montserrat’s priorities remain firmly on the UK–OT agenda.