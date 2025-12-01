CONTRACT SIGNED FOR PHASE ONE OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF NEW SOCIAL HOUSING UNITS AT DRUMMONDS

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports are pleased to announce the signing of the contract for Phase One (1) the construction of new social housing units at Drummonds.
The Drummonds Development Project was approved under the CIPREG Addendum Programme for the development of infrastructure and the construction of housing units on a Phased basis.
The objective of this phase of the project is to have a site prepared and successfully build new infrastructure, to include the access road, electrical and water installation, drainage, and a sewage system which has been connected to the existing wastewater treatment plant in Drummonds. Additionally, this phase includes the construction of new housing units. The earthworks/infrastructure phase of the project has been completed.
Investment in social housing infrastructure is aligned to the National Outcomes of the Government of Montserrat, which includes capacity, capability and resilient infrastructure which is built and maintained, productive employment and business activity in the hardware and construction sectors, and access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services.
The housing construction phase of this project is about to commence, with the signing of a contract on Friday November 28, 2025, with Steel Express Services, in the amount of EC$1.1 million. This phase will see the construction of an apartment block which will accommodate four (4) one-bedroom units.
The site at Drummonds has been identified as one of the areas which presents an opportunity to advance an investment in housing solutions for the vulnerable. The build out of the Drummonds site is designed to pursue a phased investment approach, and enables project delivery to begin on the highest priority areas.
The construction of this apartment unit will see an increase in availability of housing units to meet the needs of vulnerable persons, and an improvement in the living conditions and environment for the tenants at Drummonds.