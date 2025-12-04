Ministry of Health & Social Services Commissions New Mobile Medical Van and Solar Portable Storage Container

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) officially commissioned two (2) major additions to Montserrat’s health infrastructure: a Mobile Medical Van and a Solar Portable Storage Container.
The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Direct Relief Project provided funding for this initiative with an allocation of EC$488,268 (US$180,000) for the purchase and outfitting of the Medical Van and Container.
The items were officially handed over to the Ministry of Health by Officials from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission in a ceremony on Wednesday, 3rd December at the St. John’s Health Centre.
The Mobile Medical Van, which was specifically customized for Montserrat, arrived on island in May 2025. The unit is designed to support:
• On-site health screenings and immunizations
• Basic laboratory testing
• Treatment of acute and chronic illnesses
• Delivery of women’s health services including pelvic exams and mammograms
The Solar Portable Storage Container, which arrived on island on November 12, 2025, provides a climate-controlled, energy-secure solution for the storage of essential medical supplies such as vaccines as well as a distinct space for laundry services.
Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Services; Mrs. Viona Alexander-Smith, highlighted the early impact and transformative value of the mobile clinic, stating, “The mobile medical van is already transforming how we deliver care. Since its arrival, we have taken health services directly into our communities—including foot-screening activities in September for Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month and an HIV-screening campaign on World AIDS Day where an impressive 84 individuals accepted HIV testing. These early initiatives reflect our commitment to making healthcare more accessible for all, improving public health outcomes and advancing a more resilient, high-quality health system for Montserrat.”
Speaking on behalf of the OECS Commission, Dr. Roxanne Brizan-St. Martin reinforced the regional significance of the initiative, noting, “This project arose from the inherent vulnerabilities we face as a region and reflects the need to rethink traditional models of care so that healthcare is brought directly to our people. By strengthening health-system resilience, Member States like Montserrat are better equipped to manage emergencies and ensure essential services continue even in the face of adversity.”
This project enhances the island’s capacity to improve clinical outcomes, expand community-based services and ensure safer, more reliable storage of essential medical supplies. It also forms part of the broader OECS Regional Health Project, supported by the World Bank, which aims to strengthen public health capacity and emergency preparedness across the Eastern Caribbean.