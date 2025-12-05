Premier Concludes Week of High-Level Engagements at Joint Ministerial Council in London

Last week, Premier the Hon. Reuben T. Meade’s week-long engagements in London concluded with the final sessions of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) and a series of important legal and financial governance meetings.
The Premier, accompanied by members of the Montserrat delegation, participated in discussions focused on economic development, financial governance, sport, and preparations for the Commonwealth Games.
On Thursday, 27 November, the delegation – including Hon. Dr. Ingrid Buffonge – began the day with a bilateral meeting at the Department of Health and Social Care with Minister Zubir Ahmed to discuss healthcare priorities and opportunities to strengthen UK–Montserrat cooperation.
Later that day, during the final JMC plenary sessions, Premier Meade reiterated Montserrat’s continued drive for investment, economic development, and diversification. He also underscored the importance of delaying Montserrat’s graduation from ODA status, noting that while preliminary preparations will begin, sustained development assistance remains essential to meeting the island’s long-term needs.
The day also included a business engagement forum facilitated by British Expertise International, strengthening connections between the Overseas Territories (OTs) and UK industry partners with shared interests in economic sustainability and green growth.
A ministerial communiqué was issued following Plenary and can be accessed here:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-and-overseas-territories-joint-ministerial-council-2025-communique
On Friday, 28 November, Premier Meade joined fellow Overseas Territory leaders for legal seminars hosted by Blackstone Chambers. Briefings were provided on Public Access to Registers of Beneficial Ownership (PARBOS), constitutional matters, human rights, and the legal parameters shaping OT autonomy, offering valuable guidance as territories navigate evolving governance frameworks.
The week concluded with additional engagements, including discussions with Lloyds Bank to advance dialogue on institutional partnerships and retail banking. The bank is now extending its support to a growing number of Overseas Territories, strengthening access to essential banking services.
Premier Meade returned to Montserrat over the weekend following a productive week of diplomacy, advocacy, and collaboration, ensuring that Montserrat’s priorities remain firmly positioned within UK–OT policymaking. Engagements arising from this week will continue, with bilateral follow-ups planned over the coming months.