NATIONAL HONOURS AND AWARDS CEREMONY 2026

Eight Montserratians will be honoured for their selfless contribution and commitment to the development and advancement of Montserrat at the 9th National and Honours and Awards Ceremony.
The Ceremony which is organised by the National Honours and Awards Planning Committee under the remit of the Office of the Premier, will be held at the Edwards, Dyer, Moore Park on March 18th 2026 commencing at 6:00 PM.
The Order of National Hero is awarded for an individual’s exceptional and extraordinary service that has changed the course of the country and significantly transformed the lives of Montserratians. The awardee in this category is:
- Mr John Alfred Osborne for his long serving and transformational leadership, championing of Montserratian identity and autonomy, contributions to economic and infrastructural development, visionary rebuilding efforts, dedication to public service and as a symbol of success and resilience.
The Order of Excellence is awarded for an individual’s extraordinary and unwavering commitment, devoted and distinguished contributions to the development of Montserrat. One individual will receive this prestigious award:
- Miss Ann Marie Dewar for her service in the field of Education, the Public Service, the Arts and Community Service.
Three persons will be awarded the Order of Distinction for their distinguished and outstanding contributions. The awardees in this category is:
- Mr Roger Wade for his service as a vital link between Montserrat and the diaspora through hosting the programme “Live from London” for more than twenty (20) years as well as hosting the popular religious programme “The Voice of Salvation” for forty (40) years which has helped listeners to strengthen their faith and understanding of God’s teaching.
- Mr Joseph B. Chalmers for his contributions in the area of entrepreneurship and post-disaster economic recovery.
- Mr Claude Browne for his distinguished and outstanding contributions in the field of Agriculture.
Three persons will be awarded the Order of Merit for meritorious contributions to Montserrat. The awardees are:
- Mr Samuel Daley for his distinguished and outstanding service to community (provision of public transportation) and provision of a dependable pickup and delivery service to residents.
- Mr Wilston Scotland for his outstanding contribution as a hardworking athletic coach producing outstanding athletes over 25 years.
- Mr Samuel Meade for his distinguished and outstanding service to the Environment as well as for being a School Bus, Public Transport and Tour & Taxi Driver.
One hundred and twenty-three (123) individuals who served as Members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF), MSS Cadet Corp, Civilians, Prisoners and other personnel will be conferred with the Humanitarian & Emergency Services Medal for their distinguished and outstanding service to country during the height of the eruptions of the Soufriere Hills Volcano between 1995 and 1997.
The Honourable Premier, Reuben T. Meade heartily congratulates all of the awardees.