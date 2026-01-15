Ministry of Education Announces Opening of Education Specialists Unit

The Ministry of Education, led by Minister of Education, Dr. the Hon. Ingrid Buffonge, is pleased to announce that the Education Specialists Unit at the Montserrat Community College (MCC) has officially opened, and commenced operations on Monday, January 12, 2026.
This important milestone forms part of the Government of Montserrat’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the education system through targeted support, professional development, and improved student outcomes.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Beverley Mendes, who advanced the establishment and appointment of the Specialists and the retrofitting of the facility, shared that the following professionals will immediately work from the Education Specialists Unit:
- Special Educational Needs (SEN) Coordinator
- Standards and Excellence Partner
- Numeracy Specialist
- Education Transformation Project Manager
Other Specialists and professionals who are expected to operate from the Unit are the Behaviour Specialist, Literacy Specialist, Speech Therapist and Educational Psychologist.
The establishment of the Education Specialists Unit will provide direct and practical support to teachers across the island. Teachers will benefit from:
- Specialised guidance and intervention strategies to better support students with diverse learning and special needs.
- Professional coaching and mentoring, particularly in numeracy and literacy, to strengthen classroom instruction and student engagement.
- Support in implementing national education standards, curriculum alignment, and evidence-based teaching practices.
- Improved access to expertise and resources, allowing teachers to focus more effectively on teaching and learning.
Students will experience enhanced educational support through:
- Early identification and targeted support for students with learning and special educational needs.
- A wholistic safeguarding programme with the focus on the wellbeing of each child
- Improved numeracy and literacy outcomes, driven by advanced skills mentoring and classroom-based strategies.
- Higher quality teaching and learning experiences, aligned with national standards and best practices.
- A more inclusive education environment, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed.
The presence of the Education Transformation Project Manager’s Office at the Unit, situated adjacent to the Montserrat Community College and the Montserrat Secondary School will further ensure coordinated planning, monitoring, and delivery of education reform initiatives, fostering collaboration among educators, specialists, and administrators. This is key to the new thrust for Education Transformation on Montserrat.
Minister Buffonge emphasized that this initiative represents a significant step forward in modernising Montserrat’s education system and ensuring that both teachers and students are supported by a strong, responsive, and professional education framework.
The Ministry of Education looks forward to the positive impact this new unit will have on teaching quality, student achievement and overall educational development across Montserrat.