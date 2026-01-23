Deputy Director Appointed for the Department of Social Services

Sharese Allen has been appointed as the Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services.
Ms Allen’s appointment is just one of the latest moves by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to improve the operations of the department. Lyndon Neptune has also been appointed Senior Probation Officer.
The ministry will soon be on-boarding a Social Worker and Adult Safeguarding Specialist in February and March, respectively.
Director of the Social Services Department, Teresena Fergus said she welcomes the appointments and expressed her pleasure at the filling of what she describes as these critical leadership and operational positions.
She explained that the addition of a Deputy Director and the filling of other key vacant positions strengthen the Department’s management structure and is expected to enhance operational efficiency, coordination, and oversight, thereby supporting the effective delivery of social services and the fulfillment of the Department’s mandate.
Mrs Fergus added that the appointment of a Deputy Director will further support succession planning and leadership continuity within the Department.
According to the Director, the appointment of a Deputy Director and other key staff marks a significant milestone in the Department of Social Services’ development and reformation.
Mrs Fergus says she is committed to strengthening social protection systems, and looks forward to a full staffing compliment by the end of the year.
She thanks the Human Resources Management Unit for their partnership in ensuring that the Department is fully staff and other persons in the community who have supported the development and reformation of Social Services over the years.