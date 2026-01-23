GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT COMPLETES FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP

The Government of Montserrat, through its Business Trade and Investment (BTI) Unit, in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) Caribbean Technological Consultancy Services (CTCS) Network, has successfully completed a comprehensive four-day Financial Literacy and Management Training Workshop.
Held from January 12 to 16, 2026, the event equipped eighteen (18) Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with essential skills to enhance their financial operations and resilience.
The workshop, delivered in two-hour sessions each day, covered key topics including budgeting, investing, managing debt and taxation, cash flow management, record-keeping, accounting fundamentals, pricing and costing, understanding credit, preparing and analysing financial statements, and utilizing computerized financial management systems. Participants engaged in practical exercises, discussions and presentations, fostering a hands-on learning environment tailored to the unique challenges faced by Montserrat’s business community.
Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the workshop’s practical value in strengthening their financial planning and record-keeping abilities.
As part of the programme, select participants now qualify for one-on-one technical assistance vouchers to develop financial proposals aimed at securing funding from financial institutions. At least four MSMEs will receive up to five days of personalised support to refine their proposals, aligning with the workshop’s goal of improving access to finance.
“This workshop comes at a pivotal time for Montserrat’s economy”, said Jerson Badal, Director of the BTI Unit. “As the government rolls out new support measures and assistance programmes beyond traditional financing systems, initiatives like this empower small businesses, farmers and fishers to upscale their operations and expand their market presence. We’re committed to building economic resilience and fostering inclusive growth for all MSMEs”.
The initiative stems from CDB’s broader efforts to address constraints in the MSME sector, such as limited access to finance, weak managerial skills, and the impacts of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. By prioritising sectors including agri-business, the blue economy, hospitality, technology-based enterprises, green-tech, and the creative industries, the workshop targeted businesses with high potential for sustainable development. Participants were selected based on criteria ensuring diversity and impact, including youth ownership (ages 18-35), significant female employment, and a focus on formal, registered operations with at least two years of experience.
The Government of Montserrat extends its gratitude to the CDB CTCS Network for their partnership, and to all participants for their enthusiasm. For more information on upcoming business development opportunities, contact the BTI Unit at 1-664-491-2066 or email trade@gov.ms.