Made in Montserrat Initiative Launches to Boost Local Producers and Secure Year-Round Retail Presence

The Made in Montserrat Initiative, a new collaborative programme, has officially launched to enhance market access for the island’s small-scale producers.
By securing dedicated shelf space in major retail outlets, delivering professional training, and establishing a unified brand identity, the initiative aims to transform the visibility and sustainability of locally made products.
Building on the proven success of the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME), recognised as the island’s leading platform for showcasing Montserrat-made goods, the initiative addresses a critical gap.
While PRIME consistently demonstrates strong consumer demand and product readiness, many producers struggle to maintain consistent sales channels beyond seasonal events, word-of-mouth referrals and social media outreach.
The Made in Montserrat Initiative bridges this gap through strategic partnerships with key retailers, beginning with Victor’s Supermarket.
Manish Valeccha, owner of Victor’s Supermarket, said: “This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing Montserrat’s entrepreneurial spirit. Through structured training, reliable supply chains and dedicated in-store promotion, we are helping these businesses achieve sustainable, year-round growth”.
Participating producers have undergone targeted assessments and received specialised support to meet retail standards, including professional packaging, accurate labelling, barcoding, expiry date compliance and consistent product quality. They are also being support to ensure a reliable, consistent supply of products to avoid stock shortages, a challenge that has undermined similar efforts in the past.
Key components of the initiative include:
• Auditing products for supermarket readiness and negotiating dedicated shelf space (approximately 6–7 shelves) with favourable margin terms.
• Creating a cohesive “Made in Montserrat” brand identity, and one that highlights the island’s volcanic resilience, local culture, traditional recipes and strong community values.
• Implementing joint marketing campaigns, featuring in-store tastings, social media promotions, tourism partnerships and integration into supermarket’s ongoing marketing efforts.
The initiative is designed to deliver tangible outcomes, including increased producer revenues, heightened visibility for local products, reduced dependence on imported goods, and strengthened economic resilience for Montserrat’s approximately 4,400 residents and growing number of visitors.
Future phases will expand participation to additional producers and retailers, with longer-term potential for regional exports and deeper tourism integration.
Jerson Badal, Director of Business, Trade and Investment said: “Supporting local production goes beyond commerce. It is essential to preserving our cultural heritage, generating employment, and fostering a more self-reliant Montserrat. By professionalising supply chains and partnering with dedicated retailers such as Victor’s, we are converting the momentum from PRIME into enduring retail success”.
The pilot phase commenced in December 2025, with ongoing monitoring of sales performance, shelf turnover rates, and consumer feedback to drive continuous refinement.
If you would like to learn more, or would like to see your products on the shelves under the Made in Montserrat Initiative, then we’d love to hear from you. Get in touch with the Business Trade and Investment Unit through 1-664-491-2066 or trade@gov.ms today.