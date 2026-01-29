Montserrat Prepares to Host St. Helena Health Officials in a Health Exchange Visit

Montserrat’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) will be hosting St. Helena’s Minister of Health and Social Care, Martin Henry, and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Peter Ross from February 3rd to 10th 2026 on a reciprocal health systems exchange.
The visit is supported and facilitated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) aimed at fostering mutual understanding of how the aid-dependent health systems in the two UK Overseas Territories operate.
Both Montserrat and St. Helena are small in size with a population of under 5000 people, and share similarities in the provision of primary and secondary health care and the implementation of an overseas referral system for cases requiring advance or specialist interventions.
The discussions during the week will focus on health legislation, governance and regulatory frameworks for standards of care and provision of services, as well as health financing possibilities in the small economies. Other areas for discussion will include the role of UK support in sustaining essential services and investing in public health infrastructure, such as the New National Hospital which is currently being constructed on island.
A date for Montserrat’s health officials to visit St. Helena as part of this reciprocal health exchange is being finalized, and will be confirmed at a later date.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services looks forward to learning and exploring new ways and best practices for the continued enhancement of health care on island.