Ministry of Health and Social Services Implements New Healthcare Fee Structure

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) will implement a new healthcare fee structure at the Glendon
Hospital, effective 4 February 2026.
The new fee structure is aimed at improving access to medical services and ensuring greater equity across the population.
Under the Public Hospital (Amendment) Regulations, Statutory Rules and Orders (S.R.O.) 1 of 2026; the following will take effect as of Wednesday, 4 February 2026:
Free Medical Care for All Resident Children.
All resident children, regardless of nationality, will receive free medical care.
Under the Public Health Act, a “child” is defined as a person from birth through school age, including those attending the Montserrat Community College.
Revised Fee Structure for CARICOM, Dominican Republic Nationals and UK Residents.
CARICOM nationals and citizens of the Dominican Republic who have been living in Montserrat for three (3) or more years will now access all services within the Ministry of Health and Social Services at the same payment rates as
Montserratians. Residents of the United Kingdom with a British National Health Service Medical Card in their name will now also access all services at the same payment rate as Montserratians.
Fee Structure for Other Persons Accessing Care
All other persons accessing care will pay two times the rate for services offered by the Ministry of Health and Social Services as stipulated by law. This includes CARICOM nationals and citizens of the Dominican Republic who have not been resident for at least 3 years.
Individuals must present proof of residency to the Medical Records Department before accessing non-emergency services in order to benefit from this amendment. This documentation must be obtained from the Immigration Department.
The public is advised that the new fee structure does not erase or forgive existing medical bills. All outstanding balances must still be settled. For assistance, persons are asked to contact Medical Records at Glendon Hospital at 491-2552.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services remains committed to ensuring accessible, fair, and sustainable healthcare services for all residents of Montserrat.