Ministry of Health and Social Services Commissions Independent Health Inspection

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) will welcome its first independent health services inspection at the Glendon Hospital which will focus on an assessment framework similar to that used by UK Health Regulators’ during the period February 16-20, 2026.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is committed to building a robust health system through which good quality, cost effective and evidence-based health services are provided. To achieve this, it is essential for periodic external inspections to be undertaken.
The Glendon hospital has undergone previous assessments regarding provision of services in the past however none have focused on this type of assessment framework.
The MoHSS therefore regards this inspection as a critical aspect of continued service improvement.
UK Ambassador for Healthcare to the Overseas Territories, Professor Ian Cumming OBE will lead the Health Inspection team visit to Montserrat.
As this is a first inspection, the entire health service will not be inspected. This is likely to require too broad a range of experts and a longer period of time than is available. It has therefore been decided that the Glendon Hospital will be the focus, looking specifically at areas where the most critical care is provided: emergency care (including ambulance and Casualty), ward-based care, theatres and the process for medical treatment overseas.
In addition to the above-mentioned service areas of focus, the inspection team will also review the quality of care provided by our team of doctors across all service areas at the Glendon Hospital.
The inspection team will apply the five guiding principles as adopted by the CQC to the agreed assessment framework—is the facility safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
Feedback from members of the public also forms an important part of the health inspection. To facilitate this, the Inspection Team will make themselves available to speak to members of the public at a Public meeting at the Brades Arts and Education Centre on Wednesday 18th February, 2026 starting at 6:00p.m. This meeting will be held based on confirmation of interest from members of public. Therefore, persons interested in meeting with the Inspectors on this date are asked to contact the Ministry at 491-2880/491-4520 or email mehcsmail@gov.ms by 12pm on the 17th February 2026.
Members of the Public who wish to submit feedback in relation to the services provided will be able to do so, by e-mail to the Inspection Co-ordinator, Professor Heidi Fuller on h.r.fuller@keele.ac.uk with a closing date of 20th February, 2026.
Please note that the Inspectors are not able to look into specific individual episodes of care. If you have a specific concern or query about your care, this should be raised in the normal way; directly with the healthcare professionals treating you.
To help provide some context as to the type of information that would be useful to the inspection team, the five key questions that will be addressed by the inspection are:
- Is it safe?
- Is it effective?
- Is it caring?
- Is it responsive to people’s needs?
- Is it well-led?
The inspection team would be pleased to learn of your views, positive and negative of the above-mentioned services. By requesting this feedback in advance of the inspection it will aid the inspection team in gaining a sense of services and identify any particular trends.
During the inspection itself, inspectors will also opportunistically engage with service users. This will again be voluntary, and anyone not wishing to speak with the inspectors will be under no obligation to do so.
On completion of the inspection, a report will be developed by the independent experts. This report will be made available to the public in order to ensure transparency of a government department and allow for the public to read a balanced assessment of our services. The report is expected to identify areas for improvement and will contribute to future service enhancements.