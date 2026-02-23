UK-MONTSERRAT BUDGET SUPPORT MISSION 2026 GETS UNDERWAY

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MOFEM), in partnership with the Governor’s Office, announces the commencement of the annual Budget Support Mission (BSM) from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th February 2026.
The mission brings together a team from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Government of Montserrat (GoM) for a structured week of strategic engagement focused on Montserrat’s development priorities for the next three financial years.
Purpose of the Mission
The Budget Support Mission is an annual engagement between the FCDO and the Government of Montserrat that provides an important opportunity for GoM to present its plans, priorities, opportunities and challenges across the 2026/27 to 2028/29 spending period. It is important to note that this is not a budgetary negotiation. Rather, it is a platform for strategic dialogue — enabling GoM to articulate its vision for Montserrat’s sustainable development and for both governments to align on shared objectives.
The mission supports the UK Government’s commitment to meeting its obligations to the people of Montserrat. The UK currently supports nearly 70% of the island’s recurrent budget, and this mission is a vital part of ensuring that support is targeted, impactful and responsive to Montserrat’s evolving needs.
Key Areas of Discussion
Over the course of the week, GoM ministers, officials and FCDO representatives will hold in-depth discussions across a broad range of policy areas, including:
- Budget performance and financial planning for FY 2026/27 through 2028/29
- Economic development and private sector growth
- Tourism development and access infrastructure, including air and sea
connectivity
- Health and education service transformation
- Green energy, water and wastewater, and geothermal development
- Safeguarding, policing and security
- Operations and maintenance of government assets
- Public sector reform, human resources and technical cooperation
- Contingent liabilities and fiscal risk management
- The Project Management Office and capital investment under the Capital
Investment Programming for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG) programme.
The mission will also include site visits to key infrastructure projects, including the Montserrat Port, the national hospital site, the Airport Control Tower, and the proposed solar site at Shinlands.
Closing Press Conference
The mission will culminate in a Press Conference on Friday, 27th February 2026, broadcast live on ZJB Radio and streamed on the Spirit of Montserrat Facebook page at 8:00AM. The press conference will feature Mr Nicholas Wareham, Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories & Polar Regions Directorate at FCDO; the Honourable Premier, Reuben T. Meade; and Her Excellency the Governor, Ms Harriet Cross, and will provide an opportunity for the public to hear directly about the outcomes of the week’s discussions.