Montserrat Flag Raised at UK Parliament to Mark St. Patrick’s Day Commemoration

The flag of Montserrat was raised on Tuesday 17 March in New Palace Yard at the Palace of Westminster during a special ceremony marking St Patrick’s Day and the historic 1768 Slave Uprising in Montserrat.
Hosted by The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, and organised by the Montserrat Government UK Office, the ceremony brought together members of the Montserratian diaspora, parliamentarians, and friends of Montserrat to commemorate the island’s history, culture, and enduring connection with the United Kingdom.
Representatives from a number of Montserratian diaspora organisations and community associations in the United Kingdom were also in attendance, reflecting the important role of the diaspora in preserving and promoting Montserrat’s heritage and cultural traditions. These included Montserrat Overseas Peoples Progressive Alliance (MOPPA), Montserrat Festival UK, the Kinsale Primary School Project, the Alliouagana Singers, and the Manchester Montserrat Action Group (MMAG), among others.
Dignitaries and representatives in attendance included:
- Kei-Retta Farrell, UK Representative, Government of Montserrat
- Frank Savage CMG LVO OBE, Former Governor of Montserrat
- Sarah Tucker, Former Governor of Montserrat
- Austin Bramble, Former Chief Minister of Montserrat
- Janice Panton MBE, Former Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office
- Lt Col Dominic Masters, Irish Guards
- Nick Wareham, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Rev. Rupert Weekes, Clergy and Former Government Minister of Montserrat
- Councillor Margaret Greer, Mayor of Enfield
- Councillor Anntoinette Bramble, Deputy Mayor of Hackney
- Councillor Sylvia Erskine, Deputy Mayor of Wellingborough
- Councillor Concia Albert, Westminster City Council
Montserrat is the only place in the world outside Ireland where St Patrick’s Day is observed as a national holiday, recognising the island’s historic Irish connection and commemorating the 1768 planned slave uprising, when enslaved Africans organised resistance against plantation owners. The uprising remains a defining moment in Montserrat’s history and is remembered annually as a symbol of resistance, remembrance and identity.
The ceremony began with a processional walk-out by Montserrat Masquerades International (MMI), a cultural group formed from the Manchester Montserrat Action Group (MMAG) and dedicated to preserving and showcasing Montserrat’s traditional masquerade heritage.
This was followed by an opening prayer delivered by Rev. Rupert Weekes. The flag of Montserrat was then raised in New Palace Yard as the Territorial Song of Montserrat, Motherland, was led by Mr Lee Kelly.
Guests also heard a poetry reading by Montserratian poet Ms Myrle Roach (Alliouagana Pearl) before enjoying a cultural performance by Montserrat Masquerades International, whose vibrant masquerade traditions remain an important part of Montserrat’s cultural identity.
The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons
“On this Montserrat National Day, we honour the rich heritage, resilience, and enduring spirit of the people of Montserrat, both at home and here in the UK. You are an important part of the British family. May this day be a celebration of unity, pride, and the vibrant culture that makes Montserrat truly remarkable.”
Kei-Retta Farrell, Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office
“St Patrick’s Day in Montserrat tells a powerful story of resilience, identity, and connection. Holding this ceremony in the heart of the UK Parliament is a meaningful opportunity to honour our history and celebrate the vibrant Montserratian community here in the United Kingdom.”
Following the ceremony, guests gathered in the Overseas Territories Room at the House of Commons for light refreshments and informal engagement between members of the Montserratian diaspora, parliamentarians, and invited guests.
The event reflects the continuing work of the Montserrat Government UK Office to strengthen connections between Montserrat, its diaspora in the United Kingdom, and partners across Parliament and civil society.
Photos for the event can be accessed here: https://parliament.assetbank-server.com/assetbank-parliament/images/assetbox/2ccc9292-2cb0-4d85-8f56-648544be1dd6/assetbox.html