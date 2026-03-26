PRESS RELEASE: SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS FOR 2026/7 ACADEMIC YEAR OPEN MARCH 30, 2026

The Government of Montserrat is pleased to announce that applications for scholarships and financial assistance for the 2026/27 academic year will open on Monday, March 30, 2026.
To coincide with the opening of the application period, the Office of the Deputy Governor (ODG), through the Human Resource Management Unit (HRMU), will launch a digital scholarship application portalodg.gov.ms/scholarships. The platform will allow applicants to apply online for full scholarships, partial scholarships and bursaries, improving accessibility and streamlining the application process. Effective March 30th, all applications from individuals, including employees of the Government of Montserrat must be submitted using this online system.
The launch of the digital application portal follows the implementation of a revised framework for the award of scholarships and financial assistance, which was approved by Cabinet in September 2025. The updated framework introduces a tiered approach to financial support, ensuring that assistance is more closely aligned with the Government’s national priorities.
Under the revised framework, full scholarships will continue to provide comprehensive support, covering major expenses such as tuition, travel, accommodation, meals, and learning materials. Partial scholarships will offer more targeted support, assisting with tuition or costs associated with accommodation, meals, transportation or learning materials.
In addition, bursaries will be available as single, non-recurring grants to provide limited assistance for specific educational needs, including short courses, payment of tuition for a semester or academic year, or the purchase of learning materials.
Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of Montserrat and must be enrolled in, or have received acceptance to, an accredited academic programme. Where applicable, recipients of full and partial scholarships will be required to enter into a bonding agreement with the Government of Montserrat.
The Government’s scholarship and financial assistance programme plays a critical role in building national capacity by enabling access to academic and professional training that supports Montserrat’s long-term development goals. Through this programme, the Government ensures that critical skills gaps are addressed, succession planning across the public service is strengthened, and local talent is developed and retained.
Awards under the programme are guided by the National Training Priority List, ensuring that public investment in education is strategically aligned with the island’s workforce and development needs. For the 2026/27 academic year, Cabinet approved 50 priority areas for long-term training and 29 areas for professional qualification programmes of study. These areas can be viewed now by visiting the portal odg.gov.ms/scholarships.
Commenting on the initiative, the Hon. Deputy Governor, Mrs. Lindorna Sweeney, said the launch of the portal reflects the public services’ ongoing commitment to modernization and service improvement.
“This scholarship application portal is one of many ways we are working to digitize our services, improve efficiency, and make it easier for the public to access the opportunities available to them,” she said. “This is part of a broader transformation in how we serve the public, ensuring that our systems are more responsive, accessible and aligned with the needs of our people.”
Her Excellency the Governor, Harriet Cross, welcomed the launch of the online portal as an important step in strengthening access, fairness and transparency in the allocation of support to students and professionals alike: “Simplifying the application process will help more people pursue training aligned with Montserrat’s development priorities which is critical for economic growth.” She commended the Office of the Deputy Governor and the Human Resource Management Unit for advancing this practical modernisation initiative.
Further information on the application process and eligibility requirements is available on odg.gov.ms/scholarships.
Applications for the 2026/27 academic year closes on May 31st 2026.