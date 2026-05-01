Registration Open for Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) 2026

The Government of Montserrat, in collaboration with its partners and stakeholders, is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for the Produced in Montserrat Expo, a premier showcase of local innovation, creativity, and enterprise.
This year’s Expo will be held under the inspiring theme: “Celebrating Entrepreneurship, Building Resilience.” The event highlights the strength, adaptability, and ingenuity of Montserrat’s entrepreneurs, while providing a dynamic platform for businesses to connect, expand, and thrive.
The Produced in Montserrat Expo will bring together local producers, artisans, agro processors, and service providers to exhibit their goods and services, engage with customers, and explore new market opportunities. Attendees can look forward to an engaging experience featuring product displays, networking opportunities to include engaging with regional buyers, live demonstrations, and business development support.
Entrepreneurs and businesses interested in participating can register by clicking the link below and completing the Google Form:
https://forms.gle/KVBoQecEUUoEkMZf7
Registration fees are payable at Montserrat Arts Council:
- Early Bird: May 1 – May 22 | $50
- Late Registration: May 23 – June 1 | $100.
For additional information, please contact the Business Trade and Investment Unit at (664) 491-2066 or via email at hoyteljt@gov.ms or trade@gov.ms.
This initiative forms part of the Government’s continued commitment to strengthening the local economy by empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable growth.