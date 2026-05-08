Statement from the Chief Medical Officer on International Hantavirus Outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is monitoring international reports of a hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise vessel MV Hondius.
Hantavirus infection is typically linked to exposure to infected rodents, and human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, limited to specific circumstances involving the Andes strain identified in parts of South America.
At this time, the risk to Montserrat is low.
As a precaution, healthcare staff in Montserrat have been alerted and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Watch Brief shared with relevant health personnel. The Ministry remains in contact with regional and international public health partners and will continue to monitor the situation closely.