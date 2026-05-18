Premier Congratulates Newly Elected Members of the Montserrat National Youth Parliament

The Honourable Premier, Reuben T Meade, today, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Members of the Montserrat National Youth Parliament, commending their commitment to public service and their willingness to contribute to national development.
Speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, the Premier described the election of the young parliamentarians as “a testament to their passion, leadership potential, and dedication to the advancement of our island and its people.”
The Premier noted that by stepping forward to serve, the elected Members have demonstrated readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue, represent the voices of their peers, and actively participate in shaping Montserrat’s future.
He further emphasised the importance of youth involvement in governance, stating: “Youth participation is essential to building a resilient, progressive, and inclusive society. The Youth Parliament provides an important platform for cultivating leadership, strengthening civic responsibility, and encouraging informed participation in national affairs.”
The Premier encouraged the new Members to approach their responsibilities with integrity, discipline, and a genuine spirit of service, reminding them that they carry the hopes and aspirations of a new generation. He expressed confidence that their tenure will inspire bold thinking, faithful service, and collaborative effort for the betterment of the nation.
In closing, the Premier commended all young persons who offered themselves for service and extended best wishes to the newly elected body as they embark on this important journey of leadership and representation.
“Congratulations once again,” the Premier said, “and may your tenure be impactful, productive, and inspiring.”