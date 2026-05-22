Legislative Department Launches Essay Competition

The Legislative Department announces the launch of the “Voices of Leadership: A Montserrat Parliament Reflection” where the public is invited to explore and reflect on Montserrat’s political history between 1952 to present in an essay format.
This essay competition encourages participants to imagine themselves as a parliamentarian or political leader serving during this pivotal era and to express who they would choose to emulate and why. This competition aims to deepen the public’s understanding of Montserrat’s governance, leadership, and historical development.
The competition categories are as follows:
Ages 8–11: “If you could be any person in Montserrat’s Parliament between 1995 to present, who would you choose to be and why?” Word Limit: between 450 and 550 words.
Ages 12–16: “If you could become any member of Montserrat’s Parliament between 1995 to present, who would you choose to be and why? Explain how that person helped to shape Montserrat.” Word Limit: between 1350 and 1650 words.
Ages 17–29: “If you could step into the role of any political leader or parliamentarian in Montserrat between 1952 and 1995, who would you choose to be and why? Discuss the impact they had on Montserrat’s development, leadership, or history.” Word Limit: between 1500 to 2000 words.
30+
“If you could take the place of any parliamentarian or political leader in Montserrat between 1952 and 1995, who would you choose to be and why? Reflect on the political, social, and economic challenges of the period and the legacy of that individual.” Word Limit: no less than 3500 words.
The deadline for submissions is June 24, 2026 and submissions can be sent via email at legis.montserrat@gmail.com or taken to the Legislative Department, #1 Farara Plaza, Brades with the envelope marked “Essay Competition.”
All entries must be the individual’s original work. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age category.
Individuals can contact the Legislative Department on 1-664-491-2195/3195 for further information.