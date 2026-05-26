Montserrat Participates in 2026 Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference

The Legislative Assembly of Montserrat is participating in the 2026 Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference (COTSC) in the Cayman Islands from 24–30 May 2026.
Montserrat is being represented by the Honourable Speaker, Ms. Marjorie Smith, and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Dr. Judith Baker.
The Conference brings together Speakers and Clerks, from across the Overseas Territories and the UK House of Commons to examine shared challenges and strengthen parliamentary governance, resilience, and future‑readiness.
Delegates are exploring how legislatures can modernise their institutions, safeguard democratic processes, and ensure stable, high‑quality parliamentary administration in a rapidly changing environment.
Participation in this year’s meeting supports Montserrat’s ongoing efforts to strengthen procedural standards, enhance administrative capacity, and deepen collaboration with Commonwealth partners. The delegation is contributing to discussions that will support the continued development and modernisation of Montserrat’s parliamentary institutions.